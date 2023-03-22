This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: DeAndre Hopkins trade talks ramping up among interested teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that trade talks between the Arizona Cardinals and teams interested in Hopkins are “ramping up.”

Hopkins has been involved in several trade rumors since the end of the season. The Cardinals have a new head coach, a new general manager and need to overhaul a bunch of areas on their roster. Trading a veteran like Hopkins could get the Cardinals a valuable draft pick or two to accelerate this rebuild/retool.

Hopkins is 30 years old, but he’s still in the upper tier of wide receivers. He tallied 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season. He missed the first six games due to a PED suspension. He went over 1,000 receiving yards four consecutive years from 2017 through 2020.

The New England Patriots reportedly have shown interest in Hopkins and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

What would it take to acquire Hopkins? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculated in January that the Cardinals might be able to fetch a Day 2 draft pick (second or third round) for Hopkins. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Cardinals are seeking “a premium Day 2 pick and more” in exchange for Hopkins. The Dallas Cowboys gave up fifth- and sixth-round picks to trade for Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks last week.

The Patriots have the No. 14 pick in the second round (No. 46 overall) and the Carolina Panthers’ third-round pick (No. 76 overall). They also have three fourth-rounders in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hopkins would give the Patriots the true No. 1 wide receiver they’ve lacked for several years now. The Patriots signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki earlier in free agency, and those were good pickups, but neither player is going to strike fear into opposing defensive coordinators. Hopkins would be a massive upgrade for the Patriots offense.