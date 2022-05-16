Deandre Ayton’s possible Monty Williams beef in Suns’ Game 7 blowout loss sent fans into free agency frenzy

Quartz

Is the era of free movement for Chinese citizens coming to an end?

For people in China, being able to travel abroad is a freedom that wasn’t granted to them until the 1990s, when late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s economic reforms prompted the country to open up to the outside world. China was able to bring covid-19 under control early in 2020, allowing for a relatively normal life within the country. Despite growing domestic and global criticism of China’s zero-covid policy, Chinese president Xi Jinping this month emphasized the need for officials to stick with and defend Beijing’s approach.