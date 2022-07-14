Deandre Ayton trade, free agency updates: Phoenix Suns speculation

Deandre Ayton trade, free agency updates: Phoenix Suns speculation

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton’s name continues to swirl in NBA trade speculation and NBA free agency speculation.

Could the Suns deal him the restricted free agent as part of a sign-and-trade?

Could he sign an offer sheet with another team?

Check out the latest NBA rumors and speculation involving Ayton and the Phoenix Suns.

DraftKings: Pacers, Suns, Nets have best odds for Deandre Ayton in 2022-23 season

Draft Kings released updated odds on which team Deandre Ayton will play his next regular season minute for and the Indiana Pacers are the favorite at -175.

The Suns, Ayton’s current team, are second at +190. The Brooklyn Nets are third at +400.

Rounding out the Top 5 in the odds for the centers next team are the Detroit Pistons (+800) and the San Antonio Spurs (+900).

Where will the big man play next season? 

Odds seem to favor Deandre Ayton playing for either the Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns or Brooklyn Nets next NBA season.

Indianapolis Star: Pacers don’t have cap space to offer Deandre Ayton max deal, yet

James Boyd writes: “The reason Ayton’s offer sheet would most likely get matched is because Phoenix won’t let the former lottery pick leave for nothing in return. Plus, even if the Suns finally pay Ayton what he wants, they could still trade him for assets down the line, with the earliest date for a trade being Dec. 15, per the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. If Indiana wants to be aggressive and force Phoenix’s hand, it could waive Washington, whose $1.6 million for the 2022-23 season has not been guaranteed, according to Spotrac. The team could trade former lottery pick Goga Bitadze, who’s owed $4.8 million for the upcoming season. And as Marks mentioned, the Pacers could waive former IU star Juwan Morgan, Nik Stauskas and Malik Fitts — who were acquired from the Celtics in a trade for Malcolm Brogdon — and stretch their guaranteed money over the next few seasons. Those decisions would clear enough cap space for Ayton.”