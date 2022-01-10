Dean McDermott Feared He Would Be Put on Ventilator While Sick with COVID

Dean McDermott

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Dean McDermott is opening up about his scary experience with COVID-19.

“This is the first place I’m going once I get over COVID!!” the 55-year-old Pretty Hard Cases actor captioned a picture of himself playing hockey on Instagram on Saturday.

“I’ve got to be honest, this scared the s— out of me. My breathing was so compromised I thought I was going to be put on a ventilator,” McDermott continued, adding, “Slowly turning the corner to recovery. Be safe out there.”

McDermott has been outspoken about his health issues over the last week, hopping on Instagram on New Year’s Eve to tell his followers that he was “sick as a dog” with pneumonia before revealing his COVID diagnosis.

RELATED: Tori Spelling Says She and Dean McDermott Don’t Sleep in the Same Bed amid Rumored Marital Woes

RELATED: Dean McDermott Says He’s ‘So Proud’ of Wife Tori Spelling amid Rumored Marriage Trouble

On Friday, McDermott’s wife, Tori Spelling, revealed in an Instagram post of her own that their entire family is currently battling the illness, and that everyone has “varying degrees of symptoms.”

“Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it,” she wrote in part, adding, “I was last to be symptomatic. We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn’t.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That’s how it works,” Spelling, 48, continued.

“But, we are all getting thru this together. I know we aren’t alone,” she added before thanking a close friend for dropping off a care package at the family’s front door.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Spelling Shares Family Holiday Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

The family’s bout with COVID comes after a source told PEOPLE in November that there is a “great deal of tension” between the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and McDermott.

Another source told PEOPLE that the couple is “living separate lives” amid rumors about their tense marriage. “It’s been very chilly between them for a long time. They have been through the wringer before, but they’ve always gotten out of it,” the insider shared.

“Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful,” the source added. “They’ve been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it’s for the kids.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.