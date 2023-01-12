Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in T-Mobile’s Acquisition Crosshairs

-
T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) weighed acquiring “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile.
Reynolds owns about 25% of the company, Bloomberg reported.
Mint Mobile offers budget cell phone plans on the T-Mobile network starting at a monthly plan of $15.
Reynolds became a part-owner of Mint Mobile in 2019.
As the company’s primary pitchman, he’s starred in Mint Mobile’s TV ads and pushed the company heavily to his 21 million Twitter and 47 million Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Instagram followers.
T-Mobile gained about a one-year lead in 5G service on rivals AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) with the takeover of Sprint Corp in 2020.
The second-largest U.S. mobile service provider added 927,000 new phone customers in Q4, beating the analyst expectation of 921,000.
T-Mobile US also signed up 524,000 new high-speed broadband subscribers, missing the analyst expectation of 560,000.
Price Actions: TMUS shares closed lower by 0.51% at $148.80 on Wednesday.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
