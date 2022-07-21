‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Are Coming to Disney+, the Streamer’s First R-Rated Films

“Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan” will all make their debuts on Disney+ this Friday, opening the floodgates to R-rated content appearing on the family-friendly streamer.

The films will be available in the U.S. and will be available within the Marvel collection.

And Disney adds that with the addition of these new titles, “subscribers are invited to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

The original “Deadpool” from 2016 and the sequel from 2018, both starring Ryan Reynolds as the “Merc With a Mouth” in his iconic skin-tight red jumpsuit, both certainly earn their R-ratings with a healthy helping of tongue-in-cheek vulgarity and some cartoonishly gratuitous violence. And “Logan,” the final Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart from 2017, is similarly one of the darkest and most sobering superhero movies in the X-Men franchise.

Both properties came over to Disney via its acquisition of Fox, and fans have been itching for years to see how Marvel would eventually incorporate the potty-mouthed Deadpool and the X-Men into the MCU and have wondered what it would mean for the properties if the character suddenly had to be PG-13.

Disney has until now shied away from having any content above a PG-13 rating on Disney+, with titles like “Deadpool” and “Logan” previously only being available on Hulu, which Disney also co-owns. But this move also puts more superhero content into one place, with only Sony’s “Spider-Man” trilogy not available on Disney+ as part of the MCU collection.

