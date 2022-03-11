‘Deadpool 3’ To Be Directed by Shawn Levy – The Hamden Journal

Following the box office success of Free Guy and critical acclaim of The Adam Project, director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds now are looking for the hat trick as Levy is now in negotiations to direct Marvel’s Deadpool 3. Reynolds is set to star Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick are penning the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin penned a previous draft.

This marks the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will work hand and hand with Reynolds and Team Deadpool. Fans are sure to be excited at Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s involvement after seeing how he helped to revamp the Spider-Man franchise after coming aboard on the creative effort for that franchise.

Levy and Reynolds have been on a hot streak, delivering two big hits in the past seven months with 20th Century’s Free Guy and Netflix’s The Adam Project. Free Guy became one of the surprise hits of 2021, grossing more then $300 million at the global box office, with a sequel in development. The Adam Project bows this weekend and has already earned some of the best reviews of both A-listers career.

Levy and Reynolds are repped by WME. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news today.