Deadly Hurricane Agatha to reform as first Atlantic hurricane of year

Good Morning America

Sweetened and unsweetened coffee consumption associated with lower death risk, study finds

Drinking a few cups of coffee a day — even with sugar — is linked to a lower risk of death, new research shows. People who drank a moderate amount of coffee every day, either plain or sweetened with around a teaspoon of sugar, were about 30% less likely to die from any cause during a seven-year period compared with non-coffee drinkers, according to findings from the U.K. Biobank cohort, an ongoing study of health information in the United Kingdom. Results were less consistent for people who used artificial sweeteners in their coffee, reported Dr. Chen Mao, of Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, and co-authors in Annals of Internal Medicine.