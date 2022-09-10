Deadline is approaching for the $1.3 billion Mega Millions winner, but the prize remains unclaimed in Illinois

Laura Spears narrowly missed being notified of her $3 million lottery win.Peter Dazeley via Getty Images

The $1.3. billion Mega Millions lottery winner has not claimed their grand prize.

It’s been a month since the winning numbers were revealed.

“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” a state lottery official told The Guardian.

The unidentified holder of the $1.3 billion Mega Millions winning ticket has yet to claim their massive prize one month later.

State officials told PEOPLE that the winner hadn’t collected their new fortune after buying the ticket at a local gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The winning ticket was the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. If the winner comes forward, they can choose between one payment of $780.5 million cash or $1.337 billion spread out over time, Insider previously reported.

If they plan on choosing the lump sum, they have until Sept. 27 to come forward and claim their prize. After that, they’ll only be able to claim the annuity option.

“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays told The Guardian this week. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”

Per Illinois lottery officials, winners do not have to reveal their identity if they win a prize of $250,000 or more. The July 29 ticket holder also has one year to collect the life-changing fortune. According to CBS News, participating states will get their money contribution back if not claimed.

Mays previously said it’s not “unusual” for a person who wins this much money to not come forward immediately and that the winner may be “going through a range of emotions,” according to a press release.

“For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not unusual for a winner to take a little bit longer to claim the prize as they may want to seek professional legal and financial advice prior to claiming,” Illinois Lottery spokesperson Meghan Powers said to CNBC.

Historically, people who have won the lottery later revealed their life worsened after claiming their prize; some have lost every penny of the windfall.

Read the original article on Insider