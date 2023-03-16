Deadites Cause High Rise Havoc – SXSW – The Hamden Journal

Deadites are everywhere in Lee Cronin’s newest film Evil Dead Rise. Taking place in cosmopolitan location, these wacky demons still cause high rise havoc in the modern era. Also written by Cronin, a true fan of the franchise, the movie stars Alyssa Sutherland, Lilly Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Gabriele Echols, and Nell Fisher. It is interesting seeing these these stories shift from a male to female perspective showing that women can also be heroes of the supernatural as well.

Evil Dead Rise starts with a sweeping shot along a creek. This is the typical way a Deadite approaches its next victim, but no, that’s just a drone used by Caleb (Richard Crouchley) on a who’s hanging out with Teresa (Mirabai Pease) on a lake dock. Rounding out the trio is Jessica (Anna-Maree Thomas) who is sick in bed and not up for activities. When Teresa checks on her friend she can see her friend isn’t having a restful sleep. As she reads Wuthering Heights, Jessica pops up, falls to the floor, convulses, and transforms into a Deadite. Her possession is connected to the events in L.A that happened the day before as the film cuts to an L.A. apartment where Ellie (Sutherland) and her three children Danny (Davies), Bridget (Echols) and Kassie (Fisher) live. Her younger sister Beth (Sullivan), shows up after finishing a tour in Bangkok and needs a place to stay for a while when Beth is told they have one month left in the building before it’s demolished.

Ellie sends her kids on a pizza run, but as soon as they return, a 5.5 earthquake hits the area, destroying Ellie’s home, and creating a deep hole in the parking garage where her kids are. Danny goes into the hole to explore and finds the book of the dead and a few records. Not knowing what the hell they have their hands on, takes it home to investigate. Opening the book and playing the records delivers the incantation that gets the Deadite party started. But instead of possessing the person who started it, Ellie is the one who gets caught in the middle. Beth, her nieces, and nephew must find a way to break the spell before they are all consumed by the Deadite curse.

The Deadites are the most comedic and charismatic in horror canon, causing its victims to act in strange ways while mocking itself and others. Cronin understood how to use these attributes and gives their actions, and dialogue a modern flare. The director/writer also expounds on some of the deadite lore of this demonic force. Hearing this information lends credence to why a chainsaw will always be Evil Dead universe’s most coveted weapon. Cronin also deploys familiar camera tricks and angles that are reminiscent of the original movies. However, it’s not a duplication of Sam Raimi’s work, but appreciation because the director uses these elements to build a one off that is wholly his own.

Thanks to stunt coordinator Stuart Throp, the cast of Evil Dead Rise look strong and agile as their bodies shift, and contort in various ways to show the demonic hold it has on the character’s mind, spirit, and body. Physical acting has been a Hallmark of the franchise since the first film in 1981, and everyone is on board no matter how uncomfortable it might be or look. Partnered with the practical effects, and stunning make-up is the reason why Evil Dead are some of the most revered movies in the genre. It really is one of the most complete horror franchises in horror.

What bothers me about the film is the same thing that annoys me about all horror tropes and how they’re deployed. Why is everyone standing around doing nothing? Why are people voluntarily exploring weird locations and bringing back artifacts you aren’t familiar with? Why are you loud and making noise? Why, why, why. There has to be smart and innovative ways to execute these ideals without making the characters look like fools. These tropes are the worst way to move the narrative forward. To be fair, it’s not an Evil Dead movie without people bringing death upon themselves because of their ridiculous actions.

The 2013 entry of Evil Dead is a bit more self-serious than the films before it. Maybe that was Sam Raimi, and Rob Tapert’s effort to shift things in a new direction. Although the premise takes place in the city, (as opposed to the woods), Evil Dead Rise feels like a real return to form. It’s funny, absurd, gory, and bleak–just how fans like it.