Dead Reckoning’ Stunt – The Hamden Journal

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts and in the middle of shooting a Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning stunt, wished his Top Gun: Maverick a safe and happy holiday.

The commercial in honor of Top Gun: Maverick premiering on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22 made its debut during the CBS broadcast of the NFL game that saw the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the television spot, Cruise appears up in the sky getting ready to jump off a helicopter in South Africa as he notes that he’s in the process of filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One & Two.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick,” he said.

Director Christopher McQuarrie taps Cruise on the shoulder to remind him that they really need to get their shot.

“We gotta get this shot,” Cruise says before he makes a jump.

While Cruise is free falling he adds, “Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick and thank you for allowing us to entertain you, it truly is the honor of a lifetime. Very lucky.”

As Cruise noted he was running out of altitude he said before drifting away, “You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Watch the video below.

Top Gun: Maverick‘s official synopsis is as follows: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend, and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.