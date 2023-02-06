Dead, frozen shark found on Cape Cod beach during cold spell

A dead, partially frozen shark washed up on an icy beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts over the weekend.

A local photographer stumbled across the carcass as she took a stroll along a beach, aptly called Cold Storage Beach, in Dennis, around 2:30 p.m.

The photographer, Amie Medeiros, took a picture of the shark laying on its side on the icy sand and shared it on Instagram.

She said the frozen animal was “not what I was expecting to find on my frozen winter adventure,” in the comments.

The big fish, believed to be a porbeagle shark, may have died from an injury to its side. Mederios’ photographs show it has gashes above its fins.





The photographer stumbled across the shark in Dennis, around 2:30 p.m. Instagram

Ice covered parts of the carcass as well as the majority of the beach as temperatures dipped below freezing in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Shark sightings across Cape Cod waters spiked over the summer as people flocked to the beaches of the popular vacation spot. Beaches across the East Coast were shut down due to the sightings and even some minor attacks.