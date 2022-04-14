‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Ordered To Series At HBO Max – The Hamden Journal

HBO Max has ordered Dead Boy Detectives, based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, to series.

It follows a pilot order for the series, which comes from The Flight Attendant’s Steve Yockey, Doom Patrol’s Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

The eight-part series is a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.

The series stars George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri as Dead Boy Detectives Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), and Kassius Nelson (Last Night in Soho) as Crystal Palace.

Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse, Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws) as Esther.

Yockey wrote the pilot episode and serves as showrunner. He exec produces alongside Carver, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Lee Toland Krieger directed the pilot.