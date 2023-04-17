Dead body found burning in open field in Florida

A dead body that witnesses originally believed was a burning mannequin was found in an open field in Florida this weekend, cops said.

The “jarring” discovery was made in a field behind a residential area in Ruskin, Florida around 8 a.m. Saturday after someone spotted the burning body and called 911.

, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial 911 report alleged that a burning mannequin was spotted in the field behind Will Scarlett Avenue.

But when firefighters responded to the location to extinguish the flames, they realized that the “mannequin” was actually a person.

Sheriff’s deputies concluded that the victim had sustained “upper body trauma.”

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased individual has not been identified yet, having been burned beyond recognition, officials said.

Investigators were not able to determine whether it was a man or a woman due to the severity of the burns.





A 911 caller reported seeing what was mistaken for a mannequin burning in this open field in Ruskin, Florida, Saturday.





Officials later determined that the “mannequin” was actually a person suffering from trauma to the upper body. 10 Tampa Bay





Officials described the scene in Ruskin as “jarring” but said it was likely an isolated incident. 10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the crime scene as “jarring” in the news release but assured the public that his deputies were working to piece together what happened.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred,” he added.