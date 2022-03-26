Dead body ejected from van in New Jersey

A corpse being transported to a funeral home flew out of a van after a crash in New Jersey involving five vehicles, including a horse trailer, on Friday, police said.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the pile-up and were hospitalized, according to the Paramus Police Department.

The body was on a stretcher wrapped in a sheet when it fell out of the back of a Honda Odyssey on Route 17 South near Route 4 in Paramus around 3:45 p.m., cops told The Daily Voice.

The corpse, which was being transported from a hospital, was not damaged, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told the outlet.

A pick-up truck pulling the horse trailer rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler, sparking a chain reaction, according to the report.

Five vehicles, including a horse trailer, were involved in the crash.
The body, which was wrapped in a sheet on a stretcher, was not damaged in the crash.
The horse was uninjured, police said. It was spotted by witnesses eating grass by the side of the highway before another trailer picked it up.

