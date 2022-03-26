Dead body ejected from van in New Jersey

A corpse being transported to a funeral home flew out of a van after a crash in New Jersey involving five vehicles, including a horse trailer, on Friday, police said.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the pile-up and were hospitalized, according to the Paramus Police Department.

The body was on a stretcher wrapped in a sheet when it fell out of the back of a Honda Odyssey on Route 17 South near Route 4 in Paramus around 3:45 p.m., cops told The Daily Voice.

The corpse, which was being transported from a hospital, was not damaged, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg told the outlet.

A pick-up truck pulling the horse trailer rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler, sparking a chain reaction, according to the report.

Five vehicles, including a horse trailer, were involved in the crash. Paramus Police Department/Facebo

The body, which was wrapped in a sheet on a stretcher, was not damaged in the crash. Paramus Police Department/Facebo

The horse was uninjured, police said. It was spotted by witnesses eating grass by the side of the highway before another trailer picked it up.