De’Aaron Fox goes viral for funny Luka Doncic reaction in Kings-Mavericks

Fox goes viral for priceless reaction to Luka in Kings-Mavs

De’Aaron Fox didn’t need to say a single word to express his bewilderment with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Wednesday.

Toward the end of the third quarter of the chippy, down-to-the-wire Kings-Mavericks game at American Airlines Center, Fox used his speed to drive to the basket and was fouled by Doncic.

As the officials blew their whistles, Doncic grew hysterical and ran to the corner of the baseline, complaining to the officials about the call. It was that of the tantrum a 4-year-old toddler gives after not getting a chocolate bar at the grocery store.

Fox didn’t have to do that much to convey his emotions.

Social media had a field day with the reaction which quickly turned viral. And given how become notorious for his constant complaining to officials, perhaps Fox’s reaction will resonate with the rest of the league.

That wasn’t Fox’s only eye-opening moment of the quarter.

Earlier in the third, Fox and Tim Hardaway Jr. were chirping at each other and things appeared to be heated.

Tensions between both teams continued into the fourth quarter. Hardaway Jr. hit Kevin Huerter in the face which led Huerter to push him away. Huerter was called for an offensive foul and then while arguing his case, picked up a technical foul.

Coach Mike Brown challenged the call, which was overturned, but the technical was upheld.

Dallas was the victor of the back-and-forth contest this time, but every game between the two teams have been close and intense. Perhaps this season sparked a rivalry to come, with many more meme-worthy expressions in the future.