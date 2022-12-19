DE Tavion Gadson decommits from FSU

Class of 2023 defensive tackle prospect Tavion Gadson from Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins High announced Monday afternoon that he would not be signing with Florida State on Wednesday. Gadson, who is 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds had been committed to the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell since August. He announced his decommitment via Twitter earlier today.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv

Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx

dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9

Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BRQkRiUU11RHMiPnBpYy50

d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QUUJEYlFNdURzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRhdmlvbiBH

YWRzb24gKEB0YXZpb25fZ2Fkc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0

ZXIuY29tL3Rhdmlvbl9nYWRzb24vc3RhdHVzLzE2MDQ5MjcyNjM2NjkwOTIz

NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+

PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0

Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+

PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Gadson told Rivals.com a week ago that he planned to visit Kentucky and Tennessee and that he would be waiting until February to make his decision on a future college home official. Last week Gadson took an official visit to Kentucky and is planning to take another to Tennessee in January.