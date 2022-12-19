DE Tavion Gadson decommits from FSU

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-12-19 15:26:20 -0600’) }}
football
Class of 2023 defensive tackle prospect Tavion Gadson from Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins High announced Monday afternoon that he would not be signing with Florida State on Wednesday. Gadson, who is 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds had been committed to the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell since August. He announced his decommitment via Twitter earlier today.
Gadson told Rivals.com a week ago that he planned to visit Kentucky and Tennessee and that he would be waiting until February to make his decision on a future college home official. Last week Gadson took an official visit to Kentucky and is planning to take another to Tennessee in January.
Florida State still has commitments from 2023 prospects Jaden Jones, Lamont Green Jr. and Keldric Faulk at defensive end and Keith Sampson at defensive tackle. The Seminoles also have a commitment from Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson and are involved with Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who made an official visit to FSU this past weekend.
