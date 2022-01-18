The Hamden Journal

De Blasio says he won’t run for governor

The Hill

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump ‘is done’

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump’s hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president “is done.””Trump is done,” Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. “You guys should stop obsessing over him.”Coulter’s comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a…

