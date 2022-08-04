DDOG Stock Falls As Software Maker Gives In-line Guidance For Datadog Stock

Datadog (DDOG) early Thursday reported June-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates. But DDOG stock fell sharply as guidance only met expectations amid worries the U.S. economy could fall into a recession.







Datadog stock fell 5.8% to near 106 in morning trading on the stock market today. The enterprise software maker reported second-quarter earnings before the market open.

Datadog earnings were 24 cents per share on an adjusted basis, up 144% from 9 cents a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 74% to $406 million, amid an expanding partnership with Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon.com (AMZN).

Analysts expected Datadog to report profit of 15 cents a share on revenue of $382 million.

DDOG Stock: Revenue Guidance Meets Expectations

Datadog said it had 2,420 customers with annual recurring revenue of $100,000 or more as of June 30, up from 1,570 a year earlier.

For the current quarter ending in September, Datadog forecast profit of 16 cents vs. estimates of 16 cents. Datadog said it expects revenue of $412 million vs. estimates of $412.7 million.

Started in 2010, Datadog operates a monitoring and analytics platform for software developers and information-technology departments. Heading into the Datadog earnings report, the software stock had a Relative Strength Rating of 30 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

DDOG stock is down about 40% so far in 2022.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

