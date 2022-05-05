DDOG Stock Falls As Earnings Crush Views Amid Acquisition

Datadog reported March-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates, while guidance came in above expectations. DDOG stock fell as the company also announced the acquisition of Hdiv Security.







New York-based Datadog (DDOG) reported first-quarter earnings before the market open. DDOG stock slipped 1.1% to near 117.65 in early trading on the stock market today.

Datadog earnings were 24 cents per share on an adjusted basis, up 300% from 6 cents a year earlier.

The enterprise software maker’s revenue jumped 83% to $363 million, amid an expanding partnership with Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon.com (AMZN).

Meanwhile, analysts expected Datadog to report profit of 11 cents a share on revenue of $338 million.

“Overall a good quarter as revenue grew 83% (7% beat and essentially no deceleration from 84% last quarter) which topped consensus at 71%,” said RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg in a report.

DDOG Stock: Revenue Guidance Tops Expectations

Datadog said it had 2,250 customers with annual recurring revenue of $100,000 or more as of March 31, up from 60% a year earlier.

For the current quarter ending in June, Datadog forecasts profit of 14 cents vs. estimates of 12 cents. Datadog said it expects revenue of $378 million vs. estimates of $361.7 million.

Started in 2010, Datadog operates a monitoring and analytics platform for software developers and information-technology departments.

Heading into the Datadog earnings report, the software stock had a Relative Strength Rating of 64 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

DDOG stock is down about 35% in 2022.

