DC Power Index To Honor Ukraine Ambassador, Capitol Police Officer – The Hamden Journal

The inaugural DC Power Index Prize will honor Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards and National Institutes of Health bioethicist Christine Grady, among others, at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The prize honors women “who exemplify resilience, foster innovation, exhibit flexibility in times of crisis, and make a social and cultural impact.” Edwards, for instance, testified before the January 6th Committee last month on what she and other officers faced during the Capitol siege. Grady, chief of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health, has been a leading voice on the ethical challenges surrounding the Covid crisis.

The DC Power Index Prize was created by magazine editor Joanna Coles, Microsoft’s Teresa Carlson and Paramount Global’s DeDe Lea. Coles created the annual Power 100 lunch in New York.

Others to be honored include mezzo soprano Denyce Graves and actress, singer and activist Melora Hardin, as well as Sheila Johnson, the founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts and partner at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. The event, executive produced by Haddad Media, will be held at Cafe Milano, with a list of more than 100 women from politics, government, science and the arts expected to attend.

In a statement, Coles said, “Every single one of these women has led by example and made an impact on our world. They have not only inspired us, but collectively, they’ve touched the lives of millions of people in this country and around the globe. We are honored to showcase their accomplishments.”