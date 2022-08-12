DC Mayor begs for National Guard help with migrants

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has formally renewed her bid to get National Guard help for the “critical” flood of border-crossers being shipped in by fed-up officials in Arizona and Texas.

Bowser wrote to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, almost a week after the Pentagon denied her initial plea for help with the mass arrivals, which are now also streaming into the Big Apple.

She again begged for support “to help prevent a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation’s capital resulting from the daily arrival of migrants in need of assistance”

“We need help from our federal partners as we seek to stabilize and manage our operating environment in this critical moment,” she wrote.

Bowser also revealed that she is asking President Biden to give the border crossers special treatment akin to war refugees

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has again called for National Guard help with flood of migrants. AP

“We, likewise, encourage the federal government, as I have expressed to White House officials, to help asylum seekers in ways similar to systems set up for Afghan and Ukrainian refugees,” she said.

The progressive mayor initially begged for help on July 19, saying then that more than 4,000 migrants had arrived after being sent out on buses from overwhelmed border states.

Defiant Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also started shipping border crossers to the Big Apple, telling Mayor Eric Adams that he will not stop until President Biden’s administration changes its immigration policies.

Bowser implored the Pentagon to send guards by Monday to help for at least 90 days — even though she said most of the arriving migrants only stay in DC for 72 hours “before moving to their final destination.”

Thousands of border-crossers have been sent to DC since April in protests by fed-up officials in Arizona and Texas. AFP via Getty Images

The DC mayor said she needs National Guard help for at least 90 days ” “to help prevent a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation’s capital.” Getty Images

Specifically, the guards would cover “urgent staffing and logistical challenges” by helping with “facility management, feeding, sanitation and ground support,” the mayor wrote.

She also asked to use “the DC Armory or another federal site to serve as a respite center”

“As Mayor since 2015, I’ve requested DC National Guard sup[port nearly 50 times — to support our COVID-19 response, major events and severe weather,” Bowser reminded Lloyd.

“Each time, these operational, apolitical requests have been granted,” she said, challenging the rejection made last week.

Sharing the letter online, Bowers wrote, “I have been honored to work with the men and women of the DC National Guard many times and today we renewed our request for their assistance.”