DC Fandome Won’t Be Held For 2022 – The Hamden Journal

There won’t be a DC Fandome virtual confab this year.

And it’s pretty simple:

“With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022,” said a DC rep in a statement to The Hamden Journal.

DC held its virtual confab over the last two years of the pandemic where they dropped trailers from its TV series and films, last fall’s pulling in 66M global viewers.

This year DC films made a big rumble at San Diego Comic-Con with Dwayne Johnson making a big Hall H entrance and showing off more footage for Black Adam, due out on Oct. 21. They also had the Shazam: Fury of the Gods cast appearing live on stage and dropping a trailer.

