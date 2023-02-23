DAZN Names Eleven Group’s Marc Watson As Commercial Chief – The Hamden Journal

DAZN has named Eleven Group co-founder Marc Watson as its Chief Commercial Officer following the takeover of its rival sports streamer this month.

Watson will replace Jacopo Tonoli, who has been CCO since the launch of DAZN in 2016. He is “embarking on new ventures,” according to DAZN. Tonoli, who has been with DAZN’s predecessor companies, will remain as a special advisor to the company.

Watson co-founded Eleven with Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani in 2015 and was CEO until the company was sold to DAZN earlier this month in a multi-million dollar deal.

Prior to Eleven, Watson was the Chief Executive for BT’s television business. BT Sport and Warner Bros Discovery this week revealed their sports joint venture, which will be a key rival to DAZN in the UK and Ireland, will be called TNT Sports.

At DAZN, Watson will lead rights and content acquisition strategy and drive other commercial initiatives across the London-based group.

“Marc has an impeccable track record in the sports media and entertainment sector. His experience will be invaluable to us as we continue to innovate and improve the way people around the world enjoy watching sports,” said DAZN CEO Shay Segev. “I would like to thank Marc’s predecessor, Jacopo Tonoli, who has been with DAZN since 2008 and played a key role in developing DAZN into the extraordinary business it is today. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Watson added: “DAZN’s ambition and customer proposition is hugely compelling. They are investing and developing a sports entertainment offer that is setting new standards for the way fans enjoy sport and delivering engaging and interactive products that will showcase rights holders’ content. I am excited to be joining such an ambitious and committed team of likeminded professionals for the next chapter of DAZN’s journey.”