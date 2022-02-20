Daytona Xfinity race results, driver points

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Austin Hill earned his first career series win in Saturday night’s season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

A.J. Allmendinger finished second. He was passed for the lead by Hill just before a race-ending caution for a multi-car crash froze the field.

Noah Gragson finished third one day before competing in Sunday’s Daytona 500. Riley Herbst finished fourth. Justin Allgaier finished fifth.

Allmendinger leaves Daytona with the early lead in the Xfinity regular season standings. He scored 51 points on Saturday, earning 16 stage points for finishing second in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2.

Hill is second with 47 points. Herbst and Allgaier are tied with 42 points each (Herbst in third, Allgaier fourth). Ryan Sieg, who finished eighth Saturday, is fifth with 41 points.

