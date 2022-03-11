Daytona Beach Bike Week leaves five motorcyclists killed in crashes

Five motorcyclists have died in a series of Florida crashes since Saturday during a popular 10-day rally for bikers, a report said.

The fatal accidents in Volusia and St. Johns counties have all occurred amid this year’s popular Daytona Beach Bike Week event, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported, citing authorities.

In the first wreck, a group of three motorcyclists were struck by a car Saturday near DeLand. Two of the bikers died and a third was seriously injured, the report said.

On Monday, two more motorcyclists perished in separate crashes, one of which took the life of a 39-year-old victim who collided with an SUV in St. Johns County, the newspaper said.

The latest fatality was reported early Wednesday morning when a 42-year-old rider lost control of bike and was found in a ditch near New Smyrna Beach.

It wasn’t immediately clear if all the motorcyclists were taking part in the 10-day event. But all of the accidents took place in the Daytona Beach area.

The rally this year began Friday and lasts until Sunday.

Bike Week visiters gather at the Wall of Death, Wednesday March 9, 2022 at the Iron Horse Saloon in Ormond Beach.

Twitter/David Tucker, Daytona Beach News Journal

According to the event’s website, motorcyclists attend the event to enjoy the spring weather, beaches, parks and “scenic rides throughout the Daytona Beach area and Volusia County.”

During last year’s event, eight motorcyclists died in the area — the most of any year since the rally’s inception.