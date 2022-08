Huge news in the daytime world: Days of Our Lives is moving from NBC to Peacock.

Starting Sept. 12, Peacock will become the exclusive home of the sudser, which has already produced two spinoffs for the platform. For the first time ever, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on Peacock daily with the show’s robust library already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

