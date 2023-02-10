‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Was 34 – The Hamden Journal

Actor Cody Longo (aka Cody Anthony), best known for his role as Nicholas Almain on NBC’s daytime drama Days Of Our Lives, and also as Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights, has died, his manager Alex Gittelson confirmed to The Hamden Journal. He was 34.

Longo was found dead Wednesday at his home in Austin, Texas, according to TMZ. His wife, Stephanie Clark, became concerned that she couldn’t reach him while working at a local dance studio and asked police to do a welfare check. He was found dead in bed when officers arrived, TMZ reported.

“Cody was our whole world, Clark said in a statement provided to The Hamden Journal. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo began his career in the theatre before moving to Los Angeles to pursue film and television, according to his bio on IMDB. He studied psychology and film at UCLA.

Longo portrayed Nicholas Almain in the first season of Days Of Our Lives. He went on to land the lead role of Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights. The series followed aspiring singer-songwriter Loren Tate (Brittany Underwood), whose life changes forever when she crosses paths with her rock star idol Eddie Duran (Longo).

His other TV credits included guest/recurring roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Brothers & Sisters and most recently Nashville, The Catch and Secrets & Lies. His film work includes Wildflower and Not Today.

Longo also was a singer/songwriter who broke into the Billboard Top 100 charts in 2014 with his song “She Said”, which charted #3 along with his debut album. He has been a Music Supervisor and Executive Producer on various film and television projects.

His longtime friend and manager Alex Gittelson paid tribute to Longo in a statement to The Hamden Journal.

“Cody was a dear friend, going back many years, before he was a client,” said Gittelson. “My heart breaks for his amazing wife and beautiful kids. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue his music career and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

Longo is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and three young children.