‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor, Jennifer Aniston Dad – The Hamden Journal

John Aniston, the veteran soap actor best known in the daytime world for his long-running role of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, and, in her personal life as the father of TV superstar Jennifer Aniston, died Nov. 11. He was 89.

A cause of death has not been released.

In an Instagram post today, Friends star Jennifer Aniston wrote, “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.”

Born on the island of Crete, Greece, on July 24, 1933, Aniston and his family moved to American when John was just two. Years later, Aniston graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts, and after a stint in the Navy began an acting .

He began his acting career in 1962 in a small part on the series New Man in the Precinct, and began appearing regularly in soap operas in 1970, first on Days of Our Lives, then Love of Live, and Search for Tomorrow. In 1985, he took on what would be his signature role with a return to Days of Our Lives, this time as a new character named Victor Kiriakis, a role he’d continue to play until just last year. He was nominated for the 2017 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance.

Aniston received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 18.

Other TV roles include appearances on Airwolf, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Combat!, My Big Fat Greek Life, Star Trek: Voyager, American Dreams, Journeyman and Mad Men.

John Aniston is survived by daughter Jennifer Aniston, son Alexander, and his wife Sherry Rooney.



⁣

⁣