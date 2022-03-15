Daylight saving time may be on the way out — now what?

The clock may be running out on daylight saving time — but what does that mean?

The US Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously to rescind the twice-a-year shift in our clocks, a controversial measure designed to maximize sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.

Here’s a look at daylight savings time and how it could affect you if the House and President Joe Biden agree to scrap it.

If the Sunshine Protection Act is passed, Americans will no longer adjust the hour forward or backward. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The House of Representatives will soon vote on the Sunshine Protection Act, which erases the biannual tradition of switching the clock. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File