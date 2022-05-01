Daylen Baldwin signs UDFA deal with New York Giants

It appears the last member of Michigan’s draftable crop of players has found a home in the NFL.
Former Wolverines receiver Daylen Baldwin has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants according to multiple reports.
Baldwin, a transfer from Jacksonville State and Michigan native, finished his lone season in Ann Arbor with 17 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
