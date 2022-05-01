Daylen Baldwin signs UDFA deal with New York Giants

Daylen Baldwin signs UDFA deal with New York Giants

It appears the last member of Michigan’s draftable crop of players has found a home in the NFL.

Former Wolverines receiver Daylen Baldwin has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants according to multiple reports.

Baldwin, a transfer from Jacksonville State and Michigan native, finished his lone season in Ann Arbor with 17 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

