Daycare employs suspended for tying 2-year-old boy to chair

A Maryland daycare center is under fire after a video of a 2-year-old boy tied to a chair was posted online.

The toddler, Sean, was restrained by a towel tied around his waist while sitting down at a table celebrating a birthday party at Kids Villa Learning Center in Germantown, a since-deleted video posted online by the daycare shows.

Ruby Cambell, Sean’s grandmother, said she was shocked when she first saw the clip.

When she contacted the two daycare workers who were in the classroom at the time of the incident, they told her they tied her grandson up because he could not sit still.

“He was [in] no way acting any different from any normal 2-and-a-half-year-old would act,” Campbell told FOX 5.

“In the video, you could see there are other kids standing up. There are other kids moving around. So, I’m not going to say that he was acting unruly. I’m saying he’s acting like a 2-and-a-half-year-old would act.”

When Campbell shared the video with the daycare director, she said she “couldn’t believe what she was seeing too.”





2-year-old Sean was restrained with a towel by daycare employees after he couldn’t sit still. FOX News





The toddler’s parents noted that video shows other students standing up and moving around while Sean is tied to the chair. FOX News

The two teachers have since been suspended, and Sean has already enrolled in a new daycare center.

The director told Fox 5 that the daycare doesn’t have a restraining policy because children are not supposed to be restrained.

The Campbell family filed a police report, but authorities are not investigating the incident as a crime, since the child had no bruising or injuries from the towel. They also filed a report with child protective services.





Kids Villa Learning Center in Germantown, Maryland. FOX News





The two employees have been suspended, according to the child’s family. FOX News

Last month, a sixth-grade teacher from North Carolina resigned after she “humiliated” one of her students by taping his mouth shut for talking too much in class.

The Smithfield Middle School teacher, LaShunda Faison, was caught after 11-year-old student Brady sent his mother a selfie with the tape over his mouth — a punishment he endured two or three times, according to the mother.