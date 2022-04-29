Day 2 picks, live instant grades, trades, updates

The 2022 NFL Draft continues on Friday night with the second and third rounds.

On Thursday, Jacksonville selected Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. The first five players selected were defenders, and three of the next four picks were offensive lineman.

In the middle portion of the draft, trades were the name of the game. The Titans made the move of the first round, trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks. Tennessee selected Treylon Burks at No. 18 to fill Brown’s spot.

Baltimore acquired the No. 23 overall pick from Arizona in exchange for receiver Hollywood Brown, a move that doesn’t make a lot of on-field sense for either team.

Only one quarterback was selected, with Pittsburgh taking Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall.

That means quarterbacks will be the focus of Day 2. Follow along with the picks below.

AJ BROWN REACTION: A.J. Brown says trade by the Tennessee Titans was not his fault

GENTRY ESTES: Trading A.J. Brown was about principle as much as salary cap for Tennessee Titans

2022 NFL Draft pick tracker

Day 2

2nd round

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville) | Logan Hall, DE, Houston

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: There’s no doubt about his effort level, but Hall was miscast as a defensive tackle at Houston. Hall needs some technique refinement, but his footwork and effort level will find him on the field.

34. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit via Minnesota) | Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: It fits the mold of Packers receivers of late. Watson is lanky and fast, and can win one-on-one battles deep down the field. No matter what you think about how much of the route tree he will utilize, he will be a deep threat Day 1.

35. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets) | Roger McCreary, DB, Auburn

TITANS DRAFT GRADE: Grading the Tennessee Titans pick of Auburn’s Roger McCreary at No. 35 in 2022 NFL Draft

Story continues

36. New York Jets (from NY Giants) | Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Instant grade: C

Analysis: Hall was generally considered one of the best running backs in this class, but I don’t think he will get (or should get) a ton of immediate playing time with the Jets. A curious trade up.

37. Houston Texans | Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: There’s nothing immediately notable about his film except that he makes plays everywhere. He reminds me a little of Antoine Winfield Jr. in that he could have a major impact as a rookie as a versatile safety in Lovie Smith’s defense.

38. Atlanta Falcons (from Carolina via NY J) | Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Ebiketie is a solid player who isn’t as explosive as most think, according to the film. We haven’t seen the best of Ebiketie, but I’m not sure that looks like a long-term starter.

39. Chicago Bears | Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: A physical player who is a good fit for the Bears defense. Gordon can be a really good special teams player Year 1 and has no issue playing physical football. A first-round talent at No. 39.

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) | Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Instant grade: A

Analysis: I love this pick. A weak spot of mine when looking at young, raw pass-rushing defensive ends is that projection is difficukt without seeing some progression in college. Mafe got better with handwork and understanding angles when engaged, and the athleticism is undeniable. If he can have moderate success as a situation pass rusher as a rookie, that’s a good start. High ceiling.

41. Seattle Seahawks | Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Walker is the very best pure-runner running back in this draft. His pass-catching ability was underdeveloped; often, his drops and wayward pass targets made it look like he had never been coached as a out-of-the-backfield pass catcher. Walker is too good to not improve there. Good pick.

42. Minnesota Vikings (from Washington via Indianapolis) | Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Booth plays the ball really well and is very physical when engaged near the line of scrimmage. I have no idea why he dropped. Good size, good movement skills. Consistency will prove key.

43. New York Giants (from Atlanta) | Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Robinson was so fun to watch with the ball in hands at Kentucky. Robinson was able to make plays down the field but is going to play most of all in the slot and as a third-down converter. He may succeed more with a different quarterback, which is no different than the rest of the Giants receivers.

44. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) | John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: I’d bet anything that Metchie becomes a quality WR2 in the NFL. There are few things Metchie can’t do as a wide receiver. Metchie’s health may determine the success of his rookie year, but this is a good pick for a good player who will find playing time toi earn at Houston.

45. Baltimore Ravens | David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Ojabo tore his Achilles during his pro day. Still, Ojabo is a top-15 player in this draft on my board. A prototypical defensive end that got better and was super productive last season at Michigan. A very Ravens pick.

46. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) | Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Paschal won’t be an edge-bending defensive end but will succeed in eating up blockers and disengaging. He’s a little undersized to be a consistent three-technique, but he can be a disruptive odd-man front lineman. Good hands and good instincts.

47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis) | Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Much like Paschal, Mathis isn’t going to rack up the sacks and disruptive plays. A solid player who uses his hands well.

48. Chicago Bears (from LA Chargers) | Jaquan Brisker, DB, Penn State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Brisker was unleashed around the box as a playmaker at Penn State. The Bears should use him similarly. Good pick.

49. New Orleans Saints | Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee

Instant grade: B

Analysis: The Saints love using college cornerbacks as safeties, and this is a good spot for Taylor. His size and speed is plus, and he is a willing tackler.

50. New England Patriots (from Miami via Kansas City) | Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Instant grade: C-minus

Analysis: Thornton is a fast and lanky receiver, but doesn’t attack the ball like you’d want from a 6-3 receiver.

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Instant grade: B

Analysis: A mobile and long-armed center who is the prototypical modern center. Will he be able to block heavier, explosive defensive lineman?

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Pickens was the best receiver available. As long as the knee checked out that he injured last spring that kept him out for most of last season, this is such a high upside pick. He high points the football and can run after the catch. I can’t tell you why the Patriots opted for Tyquan Thornton when Pickens was available. They’re not close as prospects.

53. Indianapolis Colts (from Las Vegas via Green Bay) | Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Pierce is another longer and speedier receiver; Pierce can win one-on-one battles and does fit well with Michael Pittman. His route tree should only grow.

54. Kansas City Chiefs (from New England) | Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: This is a really good fit. Moore can be a terror at slot as the guy that can help break down defenses trying to keep Patrick Mahomes from pushing the ball downfield. He will catch 50+ passes next season. Mark it down.

55. Arizona Cardinals | Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: McBride is a little stocky and isn’t the kind of athlete that succeeds in the modern NFL at tight end. He was the first tight end selected this weekend, but he was not my TE1.

56. Dallas Cowboys | Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Williams can be a situational pass rusher as a rookie, but how much more can he do?

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo) | Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Goedeke is a prototypical Bucs mauling offensive lineman. If he gets used to the speed of the NFL as a rookie, he could start by year’s end.

58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee) | Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Anderson is a downhill linebacker who has the athletic tools to be a quality linebacker in time. The Falcons will hope to grow him into a three-down backer; he is not that yet.

59. Minnesota Vikings (from Green Bay) | Ed Ingram, OL, LSU

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Ingram is a good run blocker whose pass blocking needs work. I don’t see the footwork and consistency that makes up a quality starting guard.

60. Cincinnati Bengals (from Tampa Bay via Buffalo) | Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, Nebraska

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Taylor-Britt is solid in coverage, and he’s likely to be a safety as a pro. That being said, I’m not sold on his playmaking ability as a versatile safety. We’ll see.

61. San Francisco 49ers | Drake Jackson, DE, USC

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Jackson was a heralded recruit who was good, but not great, at USC. Jackson, while undersized at 6-2 and 250 pounds, has shown sparks. Even a little progression as a pass rusher would give him a shot at a long career in the NFL.

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Bryan Cook, DB, Cincinnati

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: The Chiefs needed to rebuild the depth at secondary, and Cook has the sense and athleticism to play as a rookie. Another versatile DB.

63. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati) | James Cook, RB, Georgia

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: I like James Cook as a pass-catching back and a guy who can get a hot hand. But it’s a busy backfield in Buffalo.

64. Denver Broncos (from LA Rams) | Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: A polarizing prospect who was not utilized completely at Georgia, it would not surprise me to see him be a big part of the Broncos defense late in his rookie season. He has the quickness and the sense for the ball.

3rd round

65. Jacksonville Jaguars | Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Fortner can become a starter right away at either center or guard. He is a solid player who shows angle understanding and can move,

66. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) | Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Asamoah could be a really good special teamer, but I’m unsure if he can be a three-down linebacker.

67. New York Giants | Josh Ezeudu, OL, UNC

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Ezeudu played at tackle at UNC but will go down to guard at the pros. He needs help with his technique and pass-pro stance; he stands up far too often.

68. Cleveland Browns (from Houston) | Martin Emerson, DB, Mississippi State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Emerson has a real shot at playing time as a rookie as an outside corner.

69. Tennessee Titans (from NY Jets) | Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State

OUR GRADE: Grading the Tennessee Titans pick of Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere at No. 69 in 2022 NFL Draft

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina) | Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Muma is a player who can do everything, though I’m not sure what his NFL trait is. He does have good instincts and loves to play physical.

71. Chicago Bears | Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Jones is far from his finished product, but he is a speedy receiver that excelled in Year 1 of Josh Heupel at Tennessee. The Bears need more receivers, and I like Jones’ odds in breaking into the rotation eventually.

72. Seattle Seahawks | Abraham Lucas, OL, Washington State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Did Seattle just find its bookend tackles in a single weekend? Lucas may not start immediately a la Charles Cross, but he is a prototypical right tackle. I liked him more than others. The run game progression will come.

73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) | Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Woods is a large human being that is still learning how to play tight end. He is a long term project for the Colts.

74. Atlanta Falcons | Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Ridder has some consistency issues and doesn’t handle pressure like you’d like, which is why he fell to the third round. He is a good enough athlete that it shouldn’t be a problem with more coaching. No immediate pressure to play, either.

75. Houston Texans (from Denver) | Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Harris can do a lot of things, but what exactly does he do on an NFL defense? There’s few off-ball blitz-heavy linebackers nowadays.

76. Baltimore Ravens | Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Jones can play over the center and disengage from blocks. Consistency won’t be a problem at Baltimore, because he won’t play without it.

77. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota) | Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Raimann should not have fallen this far. He is a solid technician and athlete that can play at tackle in the NFL.

78. Cleveland Browns | Alex Wright, DE, UAB

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Wright is a developmental prospect who will need time to get better.

79. Los Angeles Chargers | JT Woods, S, Baylor

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: A playmaker with good size, Woods will be another playmaker in that Chargers backfield.

80. Denver Broncos (from New Orleans via Houston) | Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Dulcich could break out in the Broncos’ offense by Year 2 or 3, but he also needs to improve his blocking to be an every-down tight end.

81. New York Giants (from Miami) | Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: I like the thought of Flott in the slot, where he could play a lot of snaps early in his career.

82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis) | DeAngelo Malone, LB, WKU

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Another linebacker who may or may not be a three-down linebacker.

83. Philadelphia Eagles | Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Instant grade: A-plus

Analysis: Dean’s slide, according to reports, were due to a pectoral injury on his medical report. That aside, he was one of the top playmakers in this draft. Sideline-to-sideline player who loves to play physical and can cover backs and tight ends. Medicals aside, a top 15 player.

84. Pittsburgh Steelers | DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Instant grade: B-plus

85. New England Patriots | Marcus Jones, DB, Houston

Instant grade: A

86. Tennessee Titans (from Las Vegas) | Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

OUR GRADE: Grading the Tennessee Titans pick of Liberty’s Malik Willis at No. 86 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

87. Arizona Cardinals | Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

Instant grade: A-minus

88. Dallas Cowboys | Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Instant grade: C-plus

89. Buffalo Bills | Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

Instant grade: B

90. Las Vegas Raiders | Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis

Instant grade: A-minus

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

Instant grade: B-plus

92. Green Bay Packers | Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

Instant grade: B

93. San Francisco 49ers | Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Instant grade: B-minus

94. Carolina Panthers (from Kansas City via New England) | Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Instant grade: B-plus

95. Cincinnati Bengals | Zachary Carter, DL, Florida

Instant grade: C-plus

96. Indianapolis Colts (from LA Rams via Denver) | Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Instant grade: A

97. Detroit Lions (compensatory) | Kerby Joseph, DB, Illinois

98. Washington Commanders ( from New Orleans; compensatory) | Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

99. Cleveland Browns (compensatory) |

100. Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore; compensatory) |

101. New York Jets (from New Orleans via Tennessee; compensatory) |

102. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco; compensatory) |

103. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory) |

104. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory) |

105. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory) |

1st round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Instant grade: C-minus

Analysis: Picking traits over the film and a more polished and talented player is a move poorly-run franchises make. Walker could end up playing a long time, but he has to have a Myles Garrett-type impact. While Walker has the physical tools and quickness to be a good NFL player, I don’t trust the Jaguars to help him fulfill his potential.

2. Detroit Lions | Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Hutchinson is the top edge player in the draft. His motor and pass-rushing technique is the best among the top defenders.

3. Houston Texans | Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Stingley’s freshman film is the stuff of legend. We didn’t see the same level of play last season, but he has the traits to be one of the league’s best cornerbacks if he stays completely engaged.

4. New York Jets | Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Instant grade: A-plus

Analysis: My No. 1 overall player. Gardner can hound receivers and make plays on the ball. He’s not afraid to be physical, and he has the ideal frame for a top cornerback. The team that drafted Darrelle Revis 15 years ago gets the best corner prospect in quite a while.

5. New York Giants | Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Thibodeaux has all the talent in the world for an edge rusher, but there has been concern about his “love of the game”. Believe what you want. Thibodeaux is a terror off the edge. He is active and so, so quick off the line of scrimmage. Good value for edge rusher No. 3 off the board.

6. Carolina Panthers | Ickey Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The Panthers could not have crafted a better top five for what they needed. Ekwonu will fit on the left side of the offensive line as a physical player who is a good enough athlete to play at tackle. Out of the top three tackles, Ekwonu was the top on my board.

7. New York Giants (from Chicago) | Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Neal is a mammoth lineman who played all around the offensive line at Alabama. If he can handle speed off the edge, he could be a really, really good offensive tackle in the NFL. On the other hand, he could be an All-Pro offensive guard if the Giants elect to play him inside and he plays with some nastiness.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Drake London, WR, USC

Instant grade: B

Analysis: London is not my top receiver, but he goes as the No. 1 wide receiver in a receiver-heavy first round. The Falcons needed a receiver; London, at 6-4, can go win the ball in the air. How much else he is able to do in terms of route running will determine how good he is as a pro.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) | Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The final of the top three tackles goes to Seattle at No. 9. The Seahawks finally get a franchise tackle. Cross’ footwork and pass-pro technique makes him a top 10 pick.

10. New York Jets (from Seattle) | Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The top receiver in the draft. Wilson can play all across the formation and can win one-on-one against defensive backs. The Jets needed to continue to help Zach Wilson, and this qualifies.

11. New Orleans Saints (from Washington) | Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: The Saints trade up for Olave, who is the second consecutive Ohio State receiver to come off the board. Olave actually reminded me, usage wise, of Michael Thomas. Olave could live in the slot as he did at Ohio State and prosper with the right quarterback (who may not be on the Saints’ roster).

TRADE: The Saints traded the No. 16, No. 98 and No. 120 picks to the Washington Commanders for the No. 11 pick.

12. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) | Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Williams is coming off a knee injury suffered during the college football postseason, but his tape is as good as any player in this draft in 2021. Like former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle, Williams is so dynamic and quick with the ball in his hands. His deep route running is tops in the class; Amon-Ra St. Brown with Williams will be a treat once the Lions find their QB of the future.

TRADE: The Lions traded the No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66 picks to Minnesota for the No. 12 and No. 46 overall picks, according to NFL Network.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland via Houston) | Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: The Eagles trade up to grab Georgia’s disruptive defensive lineman. His athletic numbers are out of this world, and his first three steps were unblockable at times last year. He wasn’t a great pass rusher, though, and showed fatigue a little too easy at times.

TRADE: The Eagles traded the No. 15, No. 124, No. 162 and No. 166 picks to Houston for the No. 13 pick.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Kyle Hamilton, S/LB, Notre Dame

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Hamilton has very good instincts and plays the ball well; his tape shows that he doesn’t play 4.6 40 slow. Still, the straight line speed could be a problem if he is miscast as a one-high free safety.

15. Houston Texans (from Miami via Philadelphia) | Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: To some, it was close between Green and Boston College’s Zion Johnson as the draft’s top guard. To me, it was always Green. He played all across the A&M offensive line out of need instead of plan, and played well. He’s a solid athlete that could play tackle in a pinch, though his physicality and nastiness makes him an ideal guard.

16. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia and New Orleans) | Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Instant grade: C

Analysis: Dotson is a good athlete who excelled in a not-so-great Penn State offense last season. This grade is just as much a reflection of how I think he fits with the Commanders; this offense, with Carson Wentz at quarterback, won’t help unlock Dotson as he improves his game.

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Johnson was the last of my first round lineman on the board. Johnson is a solid all-around guard who will stay inside as a pro.

18. Tennessee Titans (from New Orleans via Philadelphia) | Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Instant grade: Check out the Tennessean’s Titans grade here

TRADE: The Tennessee Titans traded WR A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 picks.

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) | Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Penning’s stock grew during draft season despite a poor Senior Bowl. I’m not convinced he can be a quality tackle in the NFL.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Instant grade: C

Analysis: Pickett is not a first-round quarterback. He improved each year at Pitt, but he features none of the top-level qualities (arm strength, anticipation, processing) that makes up a top-level QB.

21. Kansas City Chiefs (from New England) | Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: The Chiefs lost Charvarius Ward to free agency, and McDuffie can slide right in. Given his instincts, McDuffie is a dark horse Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

TRADE: The Chiefs traded the No. 29, No. 94 and No. 121 overall picks to the New England Patriots for the No. 21 selection.

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas) | Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Walker is a helluva athlete who showed flashes of really promising play alongside Nakobe Dean at Georgia. He’ll need to trust his athleticism in space against tight ends and running backs, because he can get too handsy. But I like this for Green Bay.

23. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona via Baltimore) | Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Elam fell off a bit in 2021, but his early film and his physical tools makes me think it was inconsistency that can be coached out of him. The Bills needed a cornerback opposite Tre’davious White.

TRADE: The Ravens traded wide receiver Hollywood Brown and the No. 100 pick to the Cardinals for the No. 23 pick, according to ESPN.

ANOTHER TRADE: The Ravens traded the No. 23 pick to the Bills in exchange for the No. 25, No. 130 picks, according to ESPN.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Smith is a late-riser in the process, though there are questions as to where he plays most in the NFL.

25. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo) | Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Linderbaum isn’t a knockout prospect like some think, but he is a very good technician who is in a good spot with the Ravens. Good pick.

26. New York Jets (from Tennessee) | Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

Instant grade: A-plus

Analysis: Johnson was a top-10 player on my board. At worst, he’s a solid two-way defensive end who plays the run well and contributes 6-8 sacks a year. At best, he gets 12 sacks a la his 2021 season at Florida State. Not bad for a third first-rounder for the Jets, who are doing very well on Thursday night.

TRADE: The Jets traded the No. 35, No. 69 and No. 163 overall picks to the Titans for the No. 26, No. 101 selections.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay) | Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Lloyd is behind Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in my rankings, but he may have a higher ceiling. Lloyd is old school in that he is best downhill, but that’s not to say he can’t make plays in space. A trade up for a linebacker is an interesting positional discussion, but Lloyd should be fine.

TRADE: The Jaguars traded the No. 35, No. 106 and No. 180 overall picks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the No. 27 selection.

28. Green Bay Packers | Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Wyatt was the workhorse of the Georgia defensive line, getting the benefit of the attention given to Jordan Davis. His quick hands and footwork gives a chance to be a Pro Bowl level player.

29. New England Patriots (from San Francisco via Miami and Kansas City) | Cole Strange, OL, UT Chattanooga

Instant grade: B

Analysis: I liked Strange more than most. As long as he can deal with the strength of interior defensive lineman in the NFL, he should excel as a technician. The game against Kentucky, against two fellow prospects, was good enough for me to put him inside my top 50.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Karlaftis has to work on finishing, but everything up to that screams top 15 player. Karlaftis has a host of pass-rushing moves he’s shown in three years at Purdue. He has to stay engaged against the run, or else he won’t play for Andy Reid.

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Dax Hill, DB, Michigan

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Hill will play all over the defensive backfield for the Bengals. The NFL is trending toward these multi-positional defensive backs, though I liked the next pick better. He will be caught out against the run, but that’s not why he was a first rounder anyway.

32. Minnesota Vikings (from LA Rams via Detroit) | Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Cine is a solid versatile player who can play around the line of scrimmage. Cine will specialize mostly against running backs and tight ends to start his career.

—-

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NFL Draft tracker: Live Day 2 results, grades of picks so far