Day 1 schedule, seeds and Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray start time

wimbledon 2022 order play day 1 start times seeds emma raducanu

Andy Murray hopes the return of Ivan Lendl can help inspire him to more Wimbledon heroics.

The two-time champion gave a positive assessment of his form and fitness having faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain suffered in the final of the ATP tournament in Stuttgart two weeks ago.

Murray showed his prowess on grass once again to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios and was matching last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini prior to sustaining the injury.

He was forced to pull out at Queen’s Club and was unable to practise at full tilt at the start of this week but has made encouraging progress since.

“It’s gone well,” said Murray. “I’ve been able to gradually progress my training this week and got to play a few sets, a lot of points. The last few days have been good.

“I think I showed a couple weeks ago that there was still good tennis left in me. I beat a guy in the top five in the world, was neck and neck with Berrettini, who is one of the best grass-court players in the world, before the injury.

“I played well against Kyrgios as well. The first set was a good level. And I’ve been doing pretty well in practices. I know the tennis is in there, I just need to bring it out during the event now.

“Obviously having Ivan on my team helps. We’ve had a lot of success in the past. We know each other well. He still believes in me. There’s not loads of coaches, people out there, that have done over this last period, and he has. That definitely helps me.”

When does Wimbledon start?

Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 27.

Where to watch Wimbledon on TV

The BBC has exclusive coverage of the tournament. Sue Barker leads the coverage with the likes of Tim Henman, Andrew Castle and John Lloyd from the opening day.

Viewers can watch the action on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button with up to 18 courts to choose from through Connected TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Two will also show Today at Wimbledon every evening, looking back at the day’s play.

Day 1 order of play

Order of play on the show courts for day 11 of the All England Lawn Tennis Championship, Wimbledon, London.

(All times BST, seeds in brackets)

Centre Court – 1.30pm

Novak Djokovic vs Soonwoo Kwon

Alison Van Uytvanck vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)

Andy Murray (GBR) vs James Duckworth

No 1 Court – 1pm

1. Mirjam Bjorklund vs Ons Jabeur

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz

Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic

No 2 Court – 11am

1. Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Pablo Andujar

Bernarda Pera vs Anett Kontaveit

Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka

Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives

No 3 Court – 11am

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Hubert Hurkacz

Danielle Collins vs Marie Bouzkova

Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson (GBR)

Ryan Peniston (GBR) vs Henri Laaksonen

Court 12 – 11am

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Kaja Juvan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Belinda Bencic vs Qiang Wang

Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov

Court 18 – 11am

Jodie Burrage (GBR) vs Lesia Tsurenko

Enzo Couacaud vs John Isner

Jay Clarke (GBR) vs Christian Harrison

Not before 5pm

Court 4 – 11am

Tommy Paul vs Fernando Verdasco

Camila Osorio vs Elise Mertens

Martina Trevisan vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Carlos Taberner vs Reilly Opelka

Court 6 – 11am

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ugo Humbert

Clara Tauson vs Mai Hontama

Tamara Zidansek vs Panna Udvardy

Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez

Court 7 – 11am

Anhelina Kalinina vs Anna Bondar

Alejandro Tabilo vs Laslo Djere

Oscar Otte vs Peter Gojowczyk

Court 8 – 11am

Maximilian Marterer vs Aljaz Bedene

Aleksandra Krunic vs Sorana Cirstea

Daniel Altmaier vs Mikael Ymer

Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova

Court 9 – 11am

Benoit Paire vs Quentin Halys

Federico Coria vs Jiri Vesely

Lucia Bronzetti vs Ann Li

Yanina Wickmayer vs Lin Zhu

Court 10 – 11am

Ylena In-Albon vs Alison Riske

Rebecca Marino vs Katarzyna Kawa

Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi

Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics

Court 11 – 11am

Thiago Monteiro vs Jaume Munar

Jule Niemeier vs Xiyu Wang

Tim Van Rijthoven vs Federico Delbonis

Court 14 – 11am

Adrian Mannarino vs Max Purcell

John Millman vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Astra Sharma vs Tatjana Maria

Oceane Dodin vs Jelena Ostapenko

Court 15 – 11am

Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Lukas Rosol

Kaia Kanepi vs Diane Parry

Dusan Lajovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Shuai Zhang vs Misaki Doi

Court 16 – 11am

Katerina Siniakova vs Maja Chwalinska

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Kamil Majchrzak

Tallon Griekspoor vs Fabio Fognini

Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Court 17 – 11am

Frances Tiafoe vs Andrea Vavassori

Caroline Garcia vs Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

Magda Linette vs Fernanda Contreras Gomez

How much prize money is on offer at Wimbledon?

The winners of the singles competitions this year will earn £2 million, up from £1.7m last year.

Prize money breakdown in full