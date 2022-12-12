Davion Dozier earns fourth star after latest Rivals update

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

After the latest recruiting rankings update from Rivals, 2023 wide receiver Davion Dozier has earned his fourth star, becoming the Hogs’ ninth four-star commitment in the class of 2023. The Moody, Alabama, product called the Hogs on July 13, choosing Arkansas over Maryland, Georgia Tech and others.

“I was really excited about it,” Dozier said of his fourth star. “I ended up seeing it as soon as I got out of practice so it felt good.”

As a senior at Moody High School, Dozier recorded 1,027 yards and 17 touchdowns on 46 total receptions. He recorded 197 of those yards and two of those touchdowns in one half of a playoff game against Arab High School. That game turned out to be his final with Moody, as Arab won the matchup, 42-20. Dozier finished the contest with 10 receptions and 231 yards receiving. While coaches were out visiting recruits in their homes, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain made a stop to see Dozier on Dec. 5.

Dozier told HawgBeat he will not be enrolling early, but the Hogs will look to get his signature when the early signing period begins on Dec. 21. He said he’s ready to join the program. “(I) feel real good about it, being a Hog,” Dozier said. Arkansas’ 2023 class currently ranks 15th in the nation.