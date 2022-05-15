David Tennant And Catherine Tate To Return To ‘Doctor Who’ – The Hamden Journal

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are to return to next season’s Doctor Who, as anticipation grows for Russell T Davies’ retaking of the reins.

News of the pair’s return comes a week after Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa was confirmed as the 14th Time Lord in the long-running BBC series, which is seeing Davies return as showrunner after a 12-year absence.

Harry Potter and Des star Tennant played the 10th Doctor during Davies’ first Doctor Who showrunning gig from 2005 to 2010, while comedian Tate, who wrote and starred in Netflix series Hard Cell, played his companion Donna Noble.

While the show’s creators are keeping quiet on what the pair’s contribution will be to the latest season, their scenes will air next year, coming as the show turns 60.

Davies said: “It looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”