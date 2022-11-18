David Sumney sentenced after murdering mom, taking selfies with body

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for murdering his mother and taking selfies with her body — as his family slammed the plea deal he was offered.

David Sumney, 33, was accused of torturing his 67-year-old mom, Margaret, and murdering her in the bathroom of her South Lafayette home in August 2019, the Daily Beast reported.

The son from hell documented his crime by snapping 277 photos, including multiple selfies that featured blood smeared on his face and the woman’s body.

In August, Sumney managed to secure a plea deal that dismissed charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse — copping only to a single count of third-degree murder, according to the outlet.

He has been locked up since 2019, so he could be released in as little as 17 years.

During a hearing at Allegheny County Court on Thursday, Sumney made a groveling apology for his heinous crime, which left his mom with fractured ribs, a spinal fracture, contusions on her body and lacerations on her face.

“I cannot believe I would let myself get in such a state where I could do something so bad, so horrible,” he sniveled in front of the judge and his family.

“I cannot believe what I did, that I killed my own mother. I cannot stop thinking about it. I think about it every day. I’m sorry, but sorry doesn’t cut it. I handled things as badly as a person could have,” he said.

“To my family, to my sisters, and my aunts, I know it’s impossible to forgive me. I don’t forgive myself. I just want to let them know I am truly sorry,” Sumney added.

Defense attorney Chris Patterini asked the judge to impose a sentence of seven years in the slammer, saying his client “expressed remorse” and blaming his actions on drug and alcohol use.

Sumney’s half-sister Ellen addressed the killer in court via Zoom.

“You broke her back. You paralyzed our mother. And then you just beat her and beat her. The blood was splattered along the walls,” she said, according to the Daily Beast.

“But I think the sickest part is the pictures. The 277 pictures. You only take pictures if you want to go back and see what you did,” she continued.

“David, she gave you everything she had, and when she didn’t have anything else to give, you killed her. I had no idea you were this kind of monster,” Ellen added. “And I’m still upset you were not prosecuted to the fullest. This was first-degree murder.”

If convicted of the original charges, Sumney would have faced life in prison.

Margaret’s older sister, Mary Ellen, called him “less than a piece of trash” and said she wished he got the death penalty — while another sister, Ann Shade, begged the court “to not give him a second chance.”

Sumney’s cousin, Margo, said she will never forget the “metallic smell” when she entered the victim’s blood-soaked home in 2019.

“He is the epitome of pure evil. We will never find peace with any of this,” she said in court.

When Sumney was arrested, he was found in possession of a silver bracelet, a diamond gold necklace, his mom’s debit card and three blank checks in her name.

After the murder, he stayed at a Philadelphia hotel where he gave the manager a set of pearls and said, “From a special lady to a special lady,” the Daily Beast reported.

He had reportedly searched online on how to dispose of his mother’s remains — using such queries as “how long does it take before a body starts to decompose?” and “how long do you wait to dispose of a body?”

The defense called two jail employees, including one who described Sumney as a model inmate who was engaging in Bible studies with other prisoners.

A doctor also argued that Sumney had diminished mental capacity due to “extremely high doses” of Adderall when he killed his mother.

The judge sentenced Sumney to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years.

The killer also faces another criminal case in Atlantic City, where his ex-girlfriend said he waterboarded and strangled her in a hotel room in July 2019.

“I’m happy. It let me breathe a lot,” the woman told the Daily Beast about Sumney’s sentencing, adding that she too wished he had been prosecuted to the fullest.