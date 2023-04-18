David Spade & Will Arnett To Host New Game Show ‘Snake Oil’ At Fox – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is hunting down the snake oil salesmen in its latest game show.

The network has ordered Snake Oil, fronted by Will Arnett and David Spade. The original format sees contestants pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen” whose products are fake.

Contestants, with the help of guest celebrity advisors, must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money.

In each round, contestants choose a pair of entrepreneurs and learn about their unique, and often bizarre, products through visuals, a custom-made infomercial exclusively produced for Snake Oil, and by quizzing the business representative themselves. With the help of their celebrity advisors, the contestants must then decide who is selling an authentic product and who is hawking a sham.

The series, which will launch during the 2023/24 season on Fox, is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Arnett’s Electric Avenue. Arnett will exec produce alongside Marc Forman and Neal Konstantini, who will also serve as showrunner. Spade produces.

It is Arnett’s latest non-scripted series for Fox; he hosts Lego Masters for the network alongside hosting the podcast SmartLess with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. He also recently starred in and exec produced Netflix’s remake of Murderville.

Former SNL star Spade also hosts an SNL podcast Fly on the Wall, alongside Dana Carvey, and his last stand-up special, Nothing Personal, debuted in 2022.

“When Fox asked me to host their new show, I was flattered,” said host Spade. “But then they told me it was about a shady snake oil salesman, and I was a little less flattered to be the guy that immediately comes to mind.”

“As someone who spends way too much time online shopping and specializes in buying random products I may never use, Snake Oil really speaks to me,” added Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “David Spade’s signature brand of irreverent comedy and Will Arnett’s ingenuity, combined with the most bizarre consumer products ever devised, creates an incredibly entertaining guessing game that embodies everything Snake Oil is all about.”