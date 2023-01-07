David Quinn, Sharks refute controversial Mason McTavish goal in loss to Ducks

Quinn, Sharks refute controversial goal in loss to Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Clinging to a 4-3 third-period lead Friday at Honda Center, the Sharks were looking to close out the Anaheim Ducks.

But then, Ducks forward Mason McTavish scored. … Or did he?

Sharks coach David Quinn was quick to challenge for offsides on initial entry, and it looked cut-and-dry in his favor.

Keep in mind, offsides is a little different these days, going back to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar’s controversial goal against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals last summer.

So here, Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) pushes the puck in, and it’s on Adam Henrique (14) to get back onside before Fowler regains possession.

“I don’t think he gets back,” ESPN rules analyst and former referee Dave Jackson said of Henrique. “He only needs to break the plane, whether his foot is on the ice or not. But I don’t think that’s breaking the plane.”

The NHL Situation Room in Toronto, however, ruled the play onside.

“I still think it was offsides,” Quinn said after the game, a devastating 5-4 OT loss.