David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Moves Up To October – The Hamden Journal

Disney is filling the desert that’s left at the fall box office by moving up New Regency/20th Century’s David O. Russell movie Amsterdam to Oct. 7. The pic was previously scheduled to open on Nov. 4.

The pic which received a name title and dropped a trailer at April’s CinemaCon is set in the ’30s, and follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

The Russell directed, written and produced stars a murderers’ row of talent including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña and Rami Malek.

Amsterdam was originally the sole wide release on Nov. 4 before Disney dropped Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11. Amsterdam will now share the marquee on Oct. 7 with Sony’s wide release of family pic Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

There was early buzz that Amsterdam was going to world premiere at TIFF, however, we understand now that the plan is for a straight theatrical release play. We also hear that the pic will have access to PLF screens, further amping the pic’s cinematic resonance.