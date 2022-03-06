David Njoku, Jarvis Landry, Russell Wilson and WR market

The Cleveland Browns go into the 2022 offseason with a lot of intrigue. The team expected to compete for the playoffs and more in 2021 but fell flat. QB Baker Mayfield is coming off shoulder surgery and the Browns have a few very specific needs to fill.

The team also has a variety of players that could be traded or released to add significant cap space if so desired by Andrew Berry and company. With the 13 overall pick, an extra third-round compensatory pick expected and an extra high fourth-round pick, Cleveland could be very active.

The Browns also have a few key free agents. David Njoku and Jadeveon Clowney lead the list but M.J. Stewart and D’Ernest Johnson are also important cogs. Cleveland can tender Johnson to make him a restricted free agent, if not he would become an unrestricted free agent.

With all that possible movement, the Browns are likely to be the center of rumors as well as interested in rumors around the league. Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler provided a large dose of them at the end of the NFL combine (subscriber, $):

David Njoku

As reported here previously, Fowler notes that Cleveland has made a significant offer to Njoku. Based on the offer’s value, exceeding $10 million, it is likely the team could franchise tag him if he doesn’t sign the deal.

The tag is expected to be around $11 million for tight ends.

The piece also notes that Austin Hooper could stick around even if Njoku signs his big deal.

Jarvis Landry

Not surprisingly, Landry is noted as a potential trade or cap casualty. Listed alongside Amari Cooper, who will reportedly be cut if Dallas can’t trade him, Landry joins an interesting list from Fowler.

The biggest name might be Christian McCaffrey while a number of offensive linemen on the list could have the biggest impact.

Cleveland has options with Landry. While he may be trying to avoid the fate that befell Sheldon Richardson, the Browns hold a lot of power in the situation at this point. Landry’s social media comments seem to point to a divorce but anything is possible.

Russell Wilson

Just a little throw-in comment from Fowler that stuck out was that the Seattle Seahawks had talked to the Browns about a Russell Wilson trade “in past years.”

While Cleveland has committed to Mayfield, seemingly, for 2022, if Wilson pops up on the market things could change. Wilson has yet to demand a trade but if he does could have a variety of suitors. Perhaps the Browns’ commitment to an offensive line could put them near the top of his list.

If a trade is completed, a huge return going to Seattle should be expected including picks and player(s).

Wide Receiver Free Agent Market

Despite the recent history that says free-agent receivers rarely pan out for new teams, they tend to draw a log of attention including in this rumor article.

A few of the best that could become free agents are expected to get the franchise tag including Davante Adams, Mike Williams (as reported earlier this week) and Chris Godwin.

To put a bow on how expensive free agents receivers could get with so many of the top names likely to get tagged or re-signed, Graziano expects a team to pay Christian Kirk around $12 million a year. Kirk is coming off his best year as a pro with 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

Kirk’s 12.4 yards per catch average in 2021 puts him below Njoku placing him 55th in the league. Not exactly a big-play receiver for upwards of $12 million a season.

If the Kirk estimate is accurate, the free-agent market for receivers could get very pricey, very quickly. Perhaps the Browns turn their attention to the trade market instead.

