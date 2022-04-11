David Madden Exiting Berlanti Productions As President – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: David Madden is leaving Berlanti Productions after more than two years as President, shepherding the company’s television operation. I hear his departure at the end of next month is amicable and comes at the end of his contract. Search is underway for his replacement. Berlanti Prods. will continue to work with Madden on projects he had helped put together.

Madden, a respected veteran programming executive, has served as President of Berlanti Productions since February 2020 when he took over for Sarah Schechter following her promotion to Chairwoman and Partner of the company.

During Madden’s tenure at Berlanti Prods., reporting to Berlanti and Schechter, Madden has served as executive producer on such series as the CW’s Superman & Lois, All American: Homecoming and Kung Fu, as well as the network’s pilot Gotham Knights and HBO Max series The Flight Attendant and the upcoming Girls on the Bus and Green Lantern.

Prior to joining Berlanti Prods., Madden had served as President of Programming, Entertainment Networks, at AMC Networks, and before that, had worked for nearly two decades at Fox, including stints as President of Fox Television Studios and President of Entertainment for the then-named Fox Broadcasting Company. During his time at AMC, Madden oversaw all program development and production for the AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV channels, as well as AMC Studios.

Madden had been looking to return to his roots in producing when he joined Berlanti Prods.