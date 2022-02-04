David Lynch Joins Cast Of Steven Spielberg Film – The Hamden Journal

Filmmaker David Lynch (Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet) has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s drama The Fabelmans, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Details as to the role he is playing are being kept under wraps, but he joins a cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel LaBelle, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Keeley Karsten, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay for the film based loosely on his childhood with Tony Kushner and is producing with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Dano is playing a character based on Spielberg’s father, as previously announced, with Williams playing a version of his mother, and Rogen playing a version of his uncle. Universal is releasing the Amblin title on November 23.

Lynch is the four-time Oscar nominee and nine-time Emmy nominee behind films including Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, a 1984 adaptation of Dune, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Twin Peals: Fire Walk with Me, Lost Highway, The Straight Story, Mulholland Drive and Inland Empire, as well as the iconic series Twin Peaks. The Fabelmans marks his first collaboration with Spielberg. He has also appeared as an actor in his original Twin Peaks series and its 2017 revival, along with many of his own films. The auteur has also been recognized over the course of his career with AFI’s Franklin J. Schaffner Award, Camerimage’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Directing, the Cannes Film Festival’s coveted Palme d’Or and its prize for Best Director, the Venice Film Festival’s Career Golden Lion, the Independent Spirit Awards’ Special Distinction Award, three Golden Globe nominations, two BAFTA Award noms, a Critics’ Choice Award nom, a DGA Award nom, two WGA Award noms and other accolades.