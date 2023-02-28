David Lowery Reimagines the Disney Classic

All the world is made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust in David Lowery’s latest epic.

The “Green Knight” director is behind the new live-action reimagining of a beloved fable with “Peter Pan and Wendy” based on the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated Disney classic.

Per the official synopsis, Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi), she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook (Jude Law) and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The ensemble cast also includes Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. Lowery directed the film using a script he co-wrote with collaborator Toby Halbrooks.

“In making ‘Peter Pan and Wendy,’ we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure,” Lowery said in a press statement. “Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”

Jim Whitaker (“Pete’s Dragon”), Adam Borba (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Thomas M. Hammel (“Thor: Ragnarok”), and screenwriter Halbrooks serve as executive producers.

The feature was originally set for a 2022 premiere but was met with delays. Lowery previously told Collider in 2021 that “Peter Pan and Wendy” is his “favorite” project to date.

“I think, personally speaking, it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever made, which I wasn’t expecting going into it, but it is,” Lowery said. “I’ve never been as in love with a movie as I am with this one. We’ve got a couple of weeks left to go and I just love this movie. It’s the most personal thing I’ve ever made.”

Lowery continued, “It is, ironically, the most adult movie I’ve ever made. I went into it thinking that my entryway into this movie was that I’ve got a classic case of Peter Pan syndrome. I don’t want to grow up. Who does? And I thought that was what was going to appeal to me about it, but in making it, in writing it, and now directing it and seeing it come to life, I’ve realized that this is a movie about me letting go of that. Whether that’s good or bad, I haven’t processed yet, but it’s the first movie I’ve made from an adult perspective, if that makes any sense.”

“Peter Pan and Wendy” premieres April 28 on Disney+.

Check out the trailer below.

