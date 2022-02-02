David Letterman Confesses his Fears On ‘Late Night’ To Seth Meyers – The Hamden Journal

David Letterman had a long stint as a late night talk show host. But in his return Tuesday night to Late Night, the show he helped launch 40 years ago, he told current host Seth Meyers the first few weeks were anything but secure.

“Through the first year, we were never certain beyond a month-and-a-half or two months, if we had a future,” he said, since the network was giving them small green lights of no more than six weeks at a time. But after that, things changed. “Then the cement started to harden.”

Letterman was comfortable tripping down memory lane, but exceedingly humble, praising Meyers for his work on keeping the legacy alive.

Watch the interview clip above.