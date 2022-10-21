David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick To Pen Script – The Hamden Journal

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return to The Conjuring Universe as the screenwriter for The Conjuring 4, The Hamden Journal can confirm. The writer-producer had previously scripted installments including The Conjuring 2 (2016) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021).

The Conjuring Universe centers on a set of supernatural horror films distributed by Warner Bros, which are inspired by the cases of paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). Additional past installments of the franchise, which has thus far grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, include The Conjuring (2013), Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), The Nun (2018), The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).

Details as to The Conjuring 4‘s plot are under wraps. But James Wan and Peter Safran will be back to produce, having served as producers on all past films in the franchise.

Johnson-McGoldrick came to The Conjuring Universe after writing the films Orphan, Red Riding Hood and Wrath of the Titans for Warner Bros. The screenwriter is otherwise known for his work on the studio’s DC superhero film Aquaman and its sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which is slated for release on December 25, 2023. He is repped by CAA and attorney Howard Abramson at Behr Abramson Levy.

