David Leitch’s ‘Bullet Train’ To Open Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival – The Hamden Journal

Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival has announced the full line-up and juries for its 75th edition, which is due to unfold August 3-13.

The festival will get a starry kick-off on August 3 with the festival premiere of David Leitch’s action-comedy Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt alongside an ensemble cast featuring Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock

The film will be given a gala screening in the festival’s trademark 8,000-seat, open-air Piazza Grande arena.

Other titles due to get a splash on the Piazza Grande include Laurie Anderson’s Home Of The Brave, U.K. director Thomas Hardiman’s Medusa Deluxe and German director Kilian Riedhof’s French-language drama You Will Not Have My Hate, based on the memoir of a man on how he and his son coped following the death of his wife in the 2015 Bataclan terror attack.

The Piazza Grande will also host a number of tribute ceremonies with recipients this year spanning actor Matt Dillon, producer Jason Blum, and directors Laurie Anderson and Kelly Reichhardt.

Contenders in the 17-title international competition include French filmmaker Patricia Mazuy’s bowling alley-set thriller Bowling Saturn. Italian director Alessandro Comodin’s hybrid documentary-comedy-drama The Adventures Of Gigi The Law and gritty Malaysian drama Stone Turtle by Ming Jin Woo.

The jury for the section comprises Swiss producer Michel Merkt, Italian director Samani, US producer William Horberg, U.K. filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond and French director Alain Guiraudie.

Swiss producer Annick Mahnert, Israeli producer and international film consultant Katriel Schory and Indian director Gitanjali Rao make up the jury for the Filmmakers of the Present, showcasing the work of upcoming talents from around the world (see full selection below).

The festival will screen 226 feature-length and short films, hailing from 113 countries and drawn from 4,245 submissions.

“The selection of films that we have put together, after watching and appraising over 3,000 titles (of every length and format), is intended to be the mark of a time and of a cinema in motion,” said artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.

“A historic time that is moving in multiple directions simultaneously, and a cinema that is probing the issues facing the world, and how to live in it responsibly, sustainably.”

Line-ups for the main feature selections

Piazza Grande

Everything About Martin Suter. Everything But The Truth (Swiss, Ger)

Dir. André Schäfer

Angry Annie (Fr)

Dir. Blandine Lenoir

Bullet Train (US)

Dir. David Leitch

The Sleeping Car Murder (Fr, 1965)

Dir. Costa Gavras

Delta (It)

Dir. Michele Vannucci

Home Of The Brave (U.S.)

Dir. Laurie Anderson

Imitation Of Life (US, 1958)

Dir. Douglas Sirk

Last Dance (Switz, Bel)

Dir. Delphine Lehericey

Medusa Deluxe (U.K.)

Dir. Thomas Hardiman

My Neighbour Adolf (Isr, Pol, Col)

Dir. Leon Prudovsky

Paradise Highway (U.S., Ger, Switz)

Dir. Anna Gutto

Semret (Switz)

Dir. Caterina Mona

Piano Piano (It)

Dir. Nicola Prosatore

Painted Rainbow ((India)

Dir. Gitanjali Rao

You Will Not Have My Hate (Ger, Fr, Bel)

Dir. Kilian Riedhof

Where The Crawdads Sing (U.S.)

Dir. Olivia Newman

International Competition

Declaration (India)

Dir. Mahesh Narayan

Sermon To The Fish (Azer, Mex, Switz, U.K.)

Dir. Hilal Baydarov

Bowling Saturn (Fr, Bel)

Dir. Patricia Mazuy

De Noche Los Gatos Son Pardos (Switz)

Dir. Valentin Merz

The Adventures Of Gigi The Law (It, Fr, Bel)

Dir. Alessandro Comodin

Tales Of The Purple Horse (Leb, Iraq, Fr)

Dir. Abbas Fahdel

Human Flowers Of Flesh (Ger, Fr)

Dir. Helena Wittman

Il Pataffio (It, Bel)

Dir. Francesco Lagi

Matter Out Of Place (Aus)

Dir. Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Tommy Guns (Port, Fr, Angola)

Dir. Carlos Conceição

Piaffe (Ger)

Dir. Ann Oren

Rue 34 (Br, Fr)

Dir. Julia Murat

Fairytale (Bel, Rus)

Dir. Alexsandr Sokurov

Stella In Love (Fr)

Dir. Sylvie Verheyde

Stone Turtle (Malay)

Dir. Ming Jin Woo

Filmmakers of the Present (Cineasti del presente)

Arnold Is A Model Student (Thai, Sing, Fr, Neth, Phil)

Dir. Sorayos Prapapan

Astrakan (Fr)

Dir. David Depesseville

Before I Change My Mind (Can)

Dir. Trevor Anderson

Sister, What Grows Where Land Is Sick (Nor)

Dir. Franciska Eliassen

It Is Night In America (It, Fr, Br)

Dir. Ana Vaz

Fragments From Heaven (Mor, Fr)

Dir. Adnane Baraka

Love Dog (Pol, Mex, U.S.)

Dir. Bianca Lucas

Matadero (Arg, Sp, Fr)

Dir. Santiago Fillol

Our Lady Of The Chinese Shop (Angola)

Dir. Ery Claver

Petites (Fr)

Dir. Julie Lerat-Gersant

Petrol (Australia)

Dir. Alena Lodkina

Safe Place (Croatia)

Dir. Juraj Lerotic

Night Siren (Slo, Czech Rep)

Dir. Tereza Nvotova

How Is Katia? (Ukr)

Dir. Christina Tynkevych