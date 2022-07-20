David Hogg interrupts House hearing on assault weapon ban

A survivor of the 2018 Parkland school massacre disrupted a House Judiciary Committee meeting on an assault-rifle ban Wednesday — and was escorted out while shouting.

Gun-control activist David Hogg, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, interrupted Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) as the lawmaker said people should be armed because of an “invasion” at the US border with Mexico, according to The Hill.

“You’re reiterating the points of mass shooters in their manifestos,” Hogg shouts as he stands in the hearing room, footage posted to Twitter shows. “The shooter in my high school: anti-Semitic, anti-black and racist.”

“The shooter in El Paso describes it as an invasion,” the irate Hogg goes on, referencing a 2019 mass shooting in a Texas Walmart that killed 23 people. “Guess what? Those guns are coming from the United States of America, they aren’t coming from Mexico.”

School shooting survivor David Hogg interrupted a House Judiciary Committee meeting on an assault rifle ban on July 20, 2022. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Security guards then escort Hogg out of the room as he continues shouting.

“They are not coming from Mexico, you are reiterating the points of a mass shooter, sir,” Hogg says. “Sir, you are perpetuating violence.”

Earlier in the hearing, members heard audio from the Stoneman Douglas shooting, which killed 17 people. On the audio, screams were heard as rapid-fire shots rang out over one minute and 18 seconds.

The hearing comes as House Democrats push a bill that would ban semiautomatic weapons in the wake of a series of deadly mass shootings with high death tolls and gunmen generally armed with high-capacity weapons.

The bill is expected to stall before it even reaches the desk of President Joe Biden.

Some House Democrats are wary of taking action on the ban prior to the November midterm elections and Democrats can only lose four votes if all House Republicans vote against the measure.

Hogg accused Rep. Andy Biggs of “perpetuating violence” and reiterating points made by past mass shooters. davidhogg111/Twitter

Even if it gets through the House, it’s likely to fail in the Senate.

Still, the bill’s lead sponsor has said he’s confident he can garner support for the longshot legislation.

“There are more guns than people in this country, more mass shootings than days in the year,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said during the hearing. “This is a uniquely American problem, and assault weapons only magnify the epidemic.”

Hogg is a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed. UPI

Republicans have called the proposal an attack on the Second Amendment.

“For over 30 years, the Democrats have been running a propaganda campaign to make people believe that ‘assault weapons’ are a specific class of firearms that no one needs.”

Similar restrictions on semiautomatic weapons and large-capacity magazines had lapsed in 1994.

