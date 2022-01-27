David Hasselhoff’s daughter shares sketchy thing her dad’s fan did to her

On E!’s newest reality TV show Wednesday, daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff, revealed the sketchy thing her dad’s biggest fan did in order to get closer to the Hoff.

Taylor currently works as a member of a high-profile Los Angeles luxury real estate agency and, according to the 31-year-old, she was tricked by one of her dad’s fans, who posed as a potential homebuyer.

“I am a luxury real estate agent,” explained Taylor. “I’ve had my dad’s fans act as if they were trying to buy a house, and there was one time where, kid you not, there was a guy that wanted to buy a $10 million property. I took him out for four or five days of the week, in my car, to different properties. And then he got really clingy and a little strange. Later on I ended up finding out he, like, runs one of my dad’s top fan pages. So I have to be a little bit careful when it comes to who I respond back to, because I’ve been burned quite a few times.”

Fortunately, nothing bad happened to Taylor. In fact, her dad might have been more worried about her filming Ranch Rules, where she and seven other celebrities’ children have to rough it for 30 days as a ranch employee, while they work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch following its shutdown during COVID-19 quarantine.

“It definitely was weird because the first two weeks, we didn’t have a phone. So, he was like, ‘Are you alive? What’s going on? I just know you went to Colorado. What’s happening?’” Taylor recently told in an interview.

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules! airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!

