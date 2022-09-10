David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell & Others Board Marvel Film – D23

Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige introduced the leads for the studio’s upcoming film Thunderbolts at Disney’s D23 Expo today, including David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John Kamen and Olga Kurylenko.

The announcement about the Jake Schreier-directed film closing out Phase 5 of the MCU on July 26, 2024, was made at D23. Deadline had previously reported Pugh, Russell and Stan as likely castings. Plot details are scarce, but Thunderbolts revolves around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government.

The project, going into production early next year, was unveiled at Comic-Con in July.

The film understood as the MCU’s version of Suicide Squad is based on characters first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1997, following a group of supervillains who are recruited to go on missions for the government. Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank) will direct, as we were first to tell you in June. Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is writing the script, with Marvel Studios’ President Feige producing.

Phase 5 of the MCU opens with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is slated for release on February 17, 2023. Following the release of Thunderbolts, Phase 6 kicks off with a Fantastic Four film slated for release in theaters on November 8, 2024. Other upcoming titles for Phase 6 include Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are respectively slated for release on May 2, 2025 and November 7, 2025.

